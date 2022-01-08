After being slammed by fans for ‘changing her style,’ Kourtney Kardashian stuns in velour SKIMS bodysuit.

After being chastised by fans for ‘changing her style,’ Kourtney Kardashian stuns in a velour SKIMS bodysuit.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN posed in a SKIMS velour bodysuit after fans chastised her for “changing her style.”

While engaged to Travis Barker, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been trying out some new looks.

It all started when Kourtney, 42, took to Instagram Stories to pose in the eye-catching ensemble, with the first slide teasing fans by only showing the bottom half of her face.

Kourtney also wears velour gloves, so the bodysuit is displayed.

The TV star then places both of her hands on her stomach in the following Stories to show off the socks that go with the bodysuit.

Kourtney did not include any captions with the new photos, but they come just a few days after she was chastised for doing a complete 180 with her appearance.

The mother of three recently posed for a series of photos in a Guns N’ Roses shirt and leather jacket, prompting speculation that it was because of her drummer beau Travis, 46.

Along with the band tee, she wore her black hair in a high ponytail and completed the rocker look with a natural pout, bronzed face, and long lashes and thick mascara, allowing the focus to fall on her eyes.

For an even more dramatic look, Kourtney smudged black liner on her upper and lower lash lines.

“You conform to every person you date,” one fan wrote.

“As beautiful as she is, there isn’t an ounce of originality,” a second said.

Some joked that she was “so edgy now,” while others said it was her way of telling her fiancé, “Travis, look, I’m punk rock!”

While in New York City in October, Kourtney was also seen wearing a tight leather dress and holding hands with the Blink-182 member, giving others another look at her “changing style.”

Kourtney has been accused of overdoing her PDA with Travis, in addition to her fashion sense.

In social media posts, the famous couple has been seen cuddling and kissing, snuggling, and even straddling and “dry humping.”

While filming a TikTok video with her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, Travis and Kourtney seemed to get a little too handsy.

The trio spins in circles in the video, with the song Helicopter playing in the background.

They laughed as they whirled around until Kourtney and her man paused for a private embrace.

The youngster then whirled around and caught the pair nuzzling each other’s necks before the video cut off.

