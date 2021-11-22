After being slammed for her raunchy tattoo next to a tribute to her child, teen mom Jade Cline shares a selfie with Kloie, 4,

In an Instagram story, Jade, 24, praised her “bond” with her daughter.

The Teen Mom 2 star was photographed with her head on her four-year-old daughter’s shoulder.

Kloie chewed on the fork with a wide open mouth.

Jade smiled despite the fact that she was wearing glasses.

“The bond I have with you is everything,” the reality star wrote alongside a heart emoji in the caption.

In her Instagram Story, the MTV star recently re-posted a photo of her racy tattoo.

Two red cherries with green stems were tattooed on the arm.

One of the cherries seemed to have been bitten.

“Bite me,” the text said beneath the fruit.

The Teen Mom 2 star didn’t add any captions to the photo, allowing the tattoo to speak for itself.

Jade continued to change her appearance and flaunt her cleavage when she got the new tattoo.

In October, the MTV mom hit back at critics who called her a “disappointment to her daughter Kloie” and accused her of flaunting her body on social media.

“I show some cleavage and the whole internet loses their minds lol I’m 25,” Jade wrote.

“I’m an adult.”

No mother should be a disappointment to her child because of her cleavage.”

“You guys are a bunch of weirdos,” Jade continued.

Shout out to all the hot mamas out there who are always loving and accepting of themselves.

“More hot girl pics coming soon,” the TV personality said.

She roasted back at her critics for “not being able to take a mean comment back” after dishing it out themselves in a second post.

“I love how when I give you guys the same energy you give me, you delete your comment lol don’t comment mean s**t and expect me to take it when I’m mean back,” Jade continued.

During her plastic surgery makeover in May, Jade had fat transferred to her breasts, as well as a Brazilian buttlift and liposuction.

Jade broke down in tears during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, confessing that she thought she was “going to die” and was “blue from lack of oxygen” after her plastic surgery.

She also expressed gratitude to her co-star Briana DeJesus, 27, for stepping in to assist her in her difficult recovery.

