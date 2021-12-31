After being slammed for wild style, Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, 55, wears thigh-high leather boots and giant hair.

Theresa Caputo, star of LONG ISLAND MEDIUM, is facing new backlash for her fashion choices after stepping out in thigh-high boots and big hair.

TLC’s star has never been afraid to experiment with her appearance.

Theresa, 55, posted a photo of herself getting ready for a night out with friends.

“Night out with the girls,” she captioned a photo of herself and three other women.

The psychic wore an oversized green sweater with thigh-high leather boots and her hair in her trademark big blond style.

She completed her look with a lime green purse.

The look was well-received by fans, who didn’t waste any time in letting her know.

“Love the boots,” wrote one commenter.

“Now that’s a pair of heeled boots!” someone else commented.

“Love the Grinch bag,” said a third commenter.

Theresa’s bold fashion choices aren’t always well-received by her fans.

Theresa spent the holidays with her family, posing for a photo with her daughter Victoria, son Larry, and their partners.

The actress wore a form-fitting silver dress and fishnet stockings in the photo.

The post came after Theresa was chastised on social media for her signature hairstyle.

She shared a photo of her half-updo, which featured side bands and longer pieces that cascaded down her shoulders in waves.

“Hair extensions and a rats next on the top, time for a makeover,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“And btw, your hair looks ridiculous,” another person agreed.

“Change your hairstyle to look younger you have a beautiful face,” a third detractor wrote in the comments section.

Theresa has previously addressed the backlash, retaliating against those who criticize her hairstyle.

She took advantage of an opportunity to address critics of her appearance while promoting an upcoming episode of her podcast Hey Spirit!

“Thank you so much, I do like my hair!” she said when another fan complimented her on her hair.

“I still like my hair, despite the fact that a lot of people don’t like it.”

She then asked fans if they’d like to see a TikTok tutorial on how she keeps her hair so full of volume.

Some fans pleaded with the Long Island native to reveal her secrets, while others were not interested.

“Theresa, the bee hive needs to go with the long hair,” one person said.

“Keep your hair the way it was.”

“That hair is ridiculous!” wrote another.

Theresa was accused of trying to “upstage” Victoria at her own baby shower a month before the hair backlash.

When she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, the drama began…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.