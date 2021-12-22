After being sued for sexual misconduct, James Franco finally speaks out.

After a sexual misconduct lawsuit, James Franco finally speaks out.

James Franco is speaking out about the sexual misconduct lawsuit that has been filed against him and is taking a long break from the entertainment industry.

The 43-year-old actor spoke with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle for the first time in nearly four years about the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him by multiple women in a 2018 Los Angeles Times report, as well as the sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against his acting school in 2019.

Franco agreed to pay (dollar)2,235,000 to former students of his now-defunct Studio 4 acting school in a 2019 lawsuit, according to ET.

Two women, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, filed the lawsuit, accusing Franco of fostering a hostile work environment.

In a previous statement to ET, Franco’s lawyer, Michael Plonsker, denied the allegations.

Franco explained why he has remained silent in his interview on Tuesday.

“Well, there were some complaints about me and an article about me in 2018, and I just thought, ‘I’m going to be quiet,'” he explained.

“I’m going to take a breather.”

It didn’t seem appropriate to say anything at the time.

I needed to listen to people who were upset with me.”

He continued, “So, I’ve just been doing a lot of work.”

“And, you know, I’m pretty confident in saying four years, you know? And, I was in recovery before for substance abuse, you know?”

And I had to deal with some addiction-related issues as well.

So I’ve really used my recovery experience to start looking into this and changing who I was.”

Tither-Kaplan and Gaal claimed in their lawsuit that Studio 4 was a ruse to provide Franco and his male partners with young women to exploit.

They claimed they were subjected to sexually exploitative auditions and film shoots in exchange for promises of roles in films that never came to fruition or were released.

“Listen, I’ll admit it: I’ve slept with students,” Franco admitted.

“I did sleep with students during my teaching career, and that was wrong.”

But, as I previously stated, it is not why I started the school, and I was not the one who chose the people who would be in the class.

So it wasn’t like I had a master plan.

Yes, but.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

James Franco Breaks His Silence After Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit