After being trolled for being taller than Zendaya, Tom Holland ‘likes’ a comment boasting that “short men have more sex.”

Haters who think Tom Holland is too short to date Zendaya are getting the last laugh.

“According to science, short men have more sex,” the Spider-Man star “liked” a post on Instagram.

“According to The Journal of Sexual Medicine, shorter men are more sexually active than taller men – who would have thought ay?” the LADbible caption says, alongside a photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from their 1998 film “Twins.”

“Coital frequency was higher among men with a height of less than 175cm’ – just under 5’9” – according to a study of 531 heterosexual men.

Tom is 5’8 inches tall, while his co-star’s rumored girlfriend is 5’10 inches tall.

The height disparity has been a constant target of internet trolls, despite the fact that the couple at the center appears unconcerned.

Tom said it’s a “stupid assumption” that their height difference affects their relationship during a Sirius XM Town Hall event promoting the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home film, while Zendaya pointed out how common height differences are.

“This is also normal,” Zendaya added.

“I’m taller than my father, but my mother is.”

My mother is the tallest person in the room.”

In 2017, dating rumors abound about Zendaya, 35, and Tom, also 35.

Since their first appearance together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the couple, affectionately known as Tomdaya, has been a fan favorite.

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” a source told People magazine at the time.

“They’ve been extremely careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations together and try to spend as much time together as possible.”

“They’re both really ambitious, and they challenge each other,” the source continued, “but most importantly, they make each other laugh.”

They appear to share a similar sense of humor and enjoy teasing each other.

They have a lot of fun together.”

The pair, on the other hand, denied the rumors, claiming that they were “best of friends.”

The Sun then obtained exclusive photos of the couple kissing on July 1, 2021, reigniting rumors that the two are dating.

The rumors grew louder in September, when Tom shared a photo of the two on Instagram for Zendaya’s birthday, captioning it, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays.”

Give me a call when you (sic) get a chance xxx”

Zendaya was seen bragging about her rumored man, saying he’s “incredible to watch,” after Tom was named GQ’s Superhero of the Year in November, while Spider-Man himself opened up about the…

