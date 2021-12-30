After being turned down from a weed store, Pete Davidson pees next to Kim Kardashian West’s Rolls Royce.

The romance between Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson is on the rise.

The reality star handed over the keys to her car to her comedian boyfriend, who took it to a marijuana dispensary.

He was turned down at the weed store and then urinated in the backseat of Kardashian West’s Rolls Royce on his way home.

In Beverly Hills, Pete Davidson is seen driving Kim Kardashian’s Rolls Royce https:t.coHeGqxKhSSEpic.twitter.comY4PApOs54C

The marijuana dispensary MedMen refused to let Davidson in.

He was most likely in Los Angeles, California, paying a visit to his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian West.

Davidson is a writer and actor for Saturday Night Live in New York.

The comedian wore a gray hoodie and sweatpants, a black jacket, a black baseball cap, white sneakers, and pink socks in a casual outfit.

According to Page Six, Davidson was turned away at the store’s door because he didn’t have the proper ID. The store allows any adult over the age of 21, as long as they have a valid government-issued photo ID. Davidson was seen “fumbling with his wallet,” so perhaps he left his ID behind or it had expired.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were photographed yesterday in Palm Springs. pic.twitter.comZfzWwQL5X5

Kardashian West’s car, a gray Rolls Royce with an orange interior, was driven to the dispensary by Davidson.

According to Page Six, the comedian was recently seen driving the car to a jewelry store, possibly to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts for his new girlfriend and her famous family.

After failing to gain entry to the dispensary, Davidson needed to use the restroom.

He pulled over to the side of the road in Kardashian West’s car to urinate.

Since their rumored romance began in October, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West have been spotted together several times.

However, it appears that the couple may have spent the holidays apart.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas card on Instagram on Christmas Day.

Each year, fans eagerly anticipate the annual photoshoot.

Kim, Khloé, their children, and their mother, Kris Jenner, were featured on the card this year, along with Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.

The photos did not include Davidson or any of the women’s significant others.

Kardashian West, 28, shared yet another photo montage on Instagram…

