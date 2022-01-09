After being unable to assist his falling son, a Glasgow father loses a whopping 12 stone.

When unable to help his falling son, a Glasgow father experiences a “eureka” moment and loses 12 stone.

Neil Maltman has worked tirelessly during lockdown to transform his life after his weight prevented him from spending time with his family, even winning Man of the Year 2021!

After having his “eureka” moment during lockdown, Neil Maltman, 48, lost twelve stone in ten months.

Neil, an electrician by trade, had been plagued by health issues since he was 23 years old, when he broke his leg.

He began to gain weight and began a downward spiral of eating takeout and fried food, not exercising, and drinking a few beers every night, all while ignoring doctors’ health advice.

“I’ve always struggled with my weight,” Neil told Glasgow Live.

“When I was 30, I had my appendix removed, and my health began to deteriorate.

Gout and very high cholesterol were discovered in my medical records.

“My doctor told me that I was young to have been diagnosed with these conditions, and that if I continued to live my current lifestyle without addressing my weight, I could develop more weight-related illnesses, such as type 2 diabetes.”

Because I was young and obstinate, I disregarded the advice and continued to live an unhealthy lifestyle.”

Despite becoming a father for the first time in 2012, Neil claims that he did not address his weight issues in the years that followed, which harmed his family life.

“Because of my size and inability to exercise, my playtime and interaction with my son was shamefully limited,” Neil explained.

“We welcomed our second child in 2019, but I was still selfishly following the same path as before.

Year after year, I gained weight, making it even more difficult for me to do the things I wanted with my family.”

Covid arrived soon after, bringing lockdown with it.

Neil was furloughed, and he claimed that having more time at home allowed him to continue his bad eating and drinking habits.

