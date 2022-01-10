After Benny Blanco called Charlie Puth a “F–king Loser,” Billie Eilish defended him.

Blanco, a.k.a. Benjamin Levin, has been mocking Puth’s voice and telling him to “Shut the f–k up Charlie” for months. After a while, the 30-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer felt he “finally had to say something.”

“You know, man,” Puth said in a November video, “these videos were really funny at first.”

“I’m not sure why you’ve been so cruel to me these past few months, but it’s hurting my feelings.”

I used to look up to you, and I’m not sure what’s going on.”

Blanco, on the other hand, did not come to a halt.

The 33-year-old songwriter and producer responded, “I know why I made this video because you’re a f–kin’ loser, Puth.”

“Look at you: You sit in your room all day making TikToks…Dude, what the hell is wrong with you? Look at your hair.”

You appear to be wearing a wig or a toupee.

Get a hold of yourself and get a f–king haircut.”

Eilish has now entered the conversation.

“What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing,” the 20-year-old singer said in a TikTok response to Blanco’s video.

“It’s the exact same thing.”

“Thank you,” Puth wrote in the comments section after seeing her post over the weekend.

Puth and Blanco have previously collaborated, including a 2020 Instagram Live.

As a result, some fans have wondered if they have beef, while others have wondered if they’re both in on the roasts.

“Is the beef between Benny and Charlie real?,” one commenter wondered.

“I legit thought they were friends and he was joking,” said another.

“She rly just said’mic drop,'” a fan said of Eilish’s response.

