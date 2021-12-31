After Betty White’s death, Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to her: ‘The World Looks Different Now.’

After Betty White’s death, Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to her as the co-star of ‘The Proposal.’ ‘The World Looks Different Now,’ he says.

Paying homage.

Betty White’s former Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to her legacy after she died just shy of her 100th birthday.

“The world has changed.

Reynolds, 45, tweeted on Friday, December 31 that she “was great at defying expectation.”

“She managed to get very old, but not quite old enough.

Betty, we’ll miss you.

“You’ve figured out the key.”

On Friday, the Golden Girls alum died.

She died at the age of 99.

In a statement at the time, Betty’s agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, said, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever.”

“I’ll miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty never seemed to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved Allen Ludden.

She was sure she’d see him again.”

In the 2009 romantic comedy, the Canadian native played White’s grandson, and the two have remained close over the years, making headlines just days before.

“I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks,” the Deadpool star tweeted on Thursday, December 30, after White joked that Reynolds still had a crush on her.

Reynolds, who has been married to actress Blake Lively since 2012, has frequently stated that he and his former costar had a romantic history.

“I don’t usually talk about ex-girlfriends on the internet.”

But Betty is unique. “Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite,” he wrote on Instagram in January 2019.

A year later, Reynolds and her Proposal co-star Sandra Bullock collaborated on Instagram to sing “Happy Birthday” to the Hot in Cleveland alum.

“From Ryan, who loves you so much more than Sandy… What does Sandy do?” Reynolds joked. “Did she, like, show up and hand-deliver flowers to you while wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets, just like you requested?”

The Green Lantern actor and the Blind Side actress, both 57, costarred in the popular rom-com about a tough publishing house editor (Bullock) who forces her younger assistant, Andrew (Reynolds), to marry her in order to keep her visa status and avoid deportation.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Ryan Reynolds Honors ‘The Proposal’ Costar Betty White After Her Death: ‘The World Looks Different Now’