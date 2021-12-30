After Beverly Hills was hit with rainstorms, Piers Morgan revealed a lavish breakfast and a steaming hot tub by his pool.

PIERS Morgan and his family have shared photos from their vacation in Los Angeles, which came amid record rainfall in the US city.

The 56-year-old owns a £4.2 million Beverly Hills mansion, and his son Spencer shared a photo of the back garden on Instagram.

Spencer’s video showed the rain still falling in LA while showing off the pool with a steaming hot tub.

“Winter sun,” he joked as he captioned the video.

“Another lovely day in paradise,” Piers wrote alongside a video of the weather.

“What the **** are you talking about, LA?”

Piers and his family have been making the best of the situation despite the bad weather, dining out on some very expensive meals.

Spencer also shared a photo from their extravagant breakfast at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Earlier in the vacation, the TV star and Spencer shared a series of photos from their meal at The Palm, a well-known restaurant known for its seafood and steak.

“No finer shellfish than crab, fact,” Piers declared after posting a photo of his dinner.

Spencer tucked into a massive steak and fries, washed down with a bottle of high-end bourbon.

Piers is undoubtedly enjoying his vacation before returning to the UK for an exciting year of work.

He joined The Sun and News Corp in a global deal earlier this year that was described as a “bigger comeback than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Britain’s most powerful journalist is returning to his roots to host a new global television show and write a column for The Sun.

In his new regular column for our website and newspaper, he will bring his vast experience and bold opinions to The Sun, tackling the big issues.

He’ll also host a brand-new TV show that will air on weeknights in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia.

In addition, he will host a series of True Crime documentaries.