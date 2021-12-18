After Bloodline Turns On Paul Heyman on SmackDown, WWE’s Brock Lesnar Attacks Roman Reigns.

On SmackDown, WWE’s Brock Lesnar attacks Roman Reigns after Bloodline turns on Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman had been waiting for the Tribal Chief since the start of SmackDown, but when the limousine arrived, Brock Lesnar stepped out instead of Reigns.

Heyman said he was waiting for someone else when Lesnar asked if he could do a little more advocating tonight.

Heyman nodded yes when Lesnar inquired if it was Reigns.

Lesnar patted him on the shoulder and said, “Good luck with that.” Later in the show, Reigns arrived and summoned Heyman to his office, after which the two made their way to the ring, but no one anticipated what would happen by the end of the night.

The Usos joined Reigns in the ring, looking focused.

The crowd erupted in Roman chants, and Reigns took the mic and said, “Acknowledge me, Chicago.”

“Chicago, you see, I said this before and I thought I made it clear,” he said after receiving more applause and a few boos.

“You know that right Jey? But we’re family, and we can get through anything because we’re blood,” he said as he placed his hands on their shoulders.

But you? You’re not my blood, and you should know better than anyone that I can’t have people disrespecting me because if you disrespect me, you disrespect our entire family,’ Reigns said, pointing to Heyman.

So I’m going to ask you a few questions that I thought I had already asked: can I trust you, wise man? I took a week off and I’m familiar with everything that goes on around here, and you seemed a little shady to me last week.

So, let’s set the record straight.

Did you know Brock would be back at SummerSlam? Did you know Brock would be at Madison Square Garden? Did you know Brock’s suspension would be lifted?”

“You screwed up,” the crowd chanted, prompting Reigns to respond, “Oh you damn right, he screwed up.”

The most crucial question is this.

Do you work as a special counsel or as an advocate?”

As the crowd chanted advocate, Heyman appeared distressed and requested a microphone.

He covered his face for a moment before returning to look up at Reigns and preparing to speak, but Reigns interrupted him, saying, “before you say…

