After boasting about her sex life with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian shocks fans with a raunchy story about’swallowing.’

After boasting about sex life with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian shocks fans with a raunchy story about’swallowing.’

After bragging about her sex life with fiancé Travis Barker, KOURTNEY Kardashian stunned fans by sharing raunchy stories about “swallowing.”

The couple has been open about their sex life, wearing PDA, sharing photos of spiked handcuffs, and making other sultry comments.

Fans were surprised, however, when the bride-to-be revealed some personal details about the benefits of “swallowing” on her health and wellness website, Poosh.

“We’d never encourage anyone to do anything that their minds, bodies, and hearts do not consent to, nor do we want anyone to leave their next sexy encounter feeling queasy,” Kourtney wrote in response to the racy matter.

“However, for those who are at ease with the concept and even find a thrill in it, we thought we’d lay out the potential benefits of, gulp, yes, swallowing sperm..”

The media personality then listed a few advantages of the oral sex method, though it may not be for everyone.

Poosh claims that these benefits include improving your mood, lowering your risk of becoming pregnant, and sleeping better.

“While the benefits of consuming a load may be sought elsewhere, if the practice gives you a sense of fellated finality, there may be something in it for you,” the mother of three added.

“However, we want to be clear: while men may have their own ideas about what constitutes a good blow job, the majority of them are just glad you showed up to the shift at all.”

“Feel free to demand better working conditions as well as corresponding compensation.”

We’ll leave it up to you to make the decision.”

Kourtney’s revealing post comes after she boasted about her wild sex life and posted about “sexy sleepwear.”

After repeatedly dropping hints about their bedroom antics last month, fans pleaded with the 42-year-old to cut the TMI.

And Kourtney was up to her old tricks once again, revealing her favorite pyjamas to fans.

On her lifestyle website Poosh’s Instagram account, she posted a photo of a woman wearing a lacy white thong.

She wrote “affordable and sexy sleepwear” in the caption and included a link to an article that directed fans to a variety of lingerie options.

In recent months, Kourtney and Travis have been known for their steamy Instagram posts, frequently sharing plenty of PDA-filled moments with each other.

Kourtney gave Travis a lap dance in front of their friends for his 46th birthday earlier this month.

At their friend Simon Huck’s wedding, she was dubbed “embarrassing” for straddling Travis and “half-twerking” on him while he grabbed her butt.

A wedding guest posted a video of Kourtney with her legs around Travis while Blink-182’s 2000 was playing on the stereo.

