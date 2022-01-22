After boasting about her wild sex life with fiance Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian posts about’sex fetishes.’

After bragging about her wild sex life with fiance Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian posts about’sex fetishes.’

This comes as fans have chastised the 42-year-old and her 46-year-old drummer beau for their public displays of affection.

In honor of International Fetish Day on Friday, Kourtney posted a new Instagram story on her lifestyle account, Poosh, that was all about kinks.

A topless woman sat on a bed with one arm draped over her stomach was featured in the post.

The woman’s chest was starred out to keep the shot within the guidelines of the social media platform.

The caption read, “Think kink.”

“Raise the bar on your sex game.”

The post used an arrow icon to tell viewers to keep clicking through the Instagram Story to see different stories that would help them celebrate Fetish Day.

The following slide was about “exploring the world of sex fetishes,” and featured a woman dressed only in sultry black lingerie.

She wore a garter belt with a long-stemmed rose tucked beneath one of the sides.

The linked article contains a “list of fetishes that caught our attention (read: intrigued us, not that we’ve tried them).”

A list of “hot tips for rough sex” was added to the sexy Instagram Story.

The photo for this one depicted a man standing behind a woman, his arm covering her chest.

In the steamy snap, they were both dressed in jeans and nothing else.

Other articles included sex-related advice, such as “how to embrace your kinkier side,” as well as other scandalous images.

Kourtney teased that big things are on the way for Poosh near the end.

“Something new is coming… 1-24-22,” read the caption, before revealing a “new exclusive Poosh collab” is in the works.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has made a reference to her and Travis’ sex life.

Her Instagram story recently featured a photo of engraved handcuffs, implying her wild personal life.

A pair of handcuffs was seen resting on white bed sheets in the photo.

She made sure Travis was tagged in the dimly lit room.

Travis also shared a photo of a second set of spiked handcuffs two days before the couple’s engagement in October.

Travis posted a picture of a nicely made bed with rose pedals forming the shape of a heart to his Instagram account the night of Kourtney’s engagement.

A short time later, the reality star shared a photo of her own bed, but this time it was completely rumpled and messy.

Another time, the Blink-182 drummer shared a photo of himself.