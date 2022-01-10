After Bob Saget’s death, Candace Cameron Bure pays tribute to the ‘Full House’ dad, calling him ‘One of the Best Human Beings I’ve Ever Known.’

Her TV father’s memory is being honored.

After Bob Saget died unexpectedly on January 9 at the age of 65, Candace CameronBure spoke out.

“I’m stumped.”

Cameron Bure, 45, wrote about her Full House costar, “I have no words.”

“Bob was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met.”

I was madly in love with him.”

From 1987 to 1995, Full House aired for eight seasons and starred John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Andrea Barber, and Lori Loughlin.

The cast reunited for several episodes of the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, which aired five seasons from 2016 to 2019, with the exception of the Olsen twins.

“I was inconsolably crying.”

“It brought back a lot of memories for me,” Saget said exclusively to Us Weekly in 2019 about filming the reboot’s series finale.

“Towards the end of Full House, I just kind of stayed alone.”

We were not given any advance notice that our flight would be cancelled.

‘No, let’s not go to the WB or CW,’ John and I said.

If we should do it, we should be on ABC.'”

The late actor frequently mentioned how close he was with his co-stars, including Cameron Bure.

Saget got emotional during the final episode of Fuller House, according to the Hallmark star.

In November 2019, she said of herself, Sweetin, and Barber, “I think Bob cried more than we did.”

Cameron Bure opened up to Us about the Full House group chat less than a year later.

“We talk almost every day, and we have a number of ongoing group chats.”

In April 2020, she said, “Sometimes the texts are endless.”

“I’ll walk away from my phone for a few minutes and come back to 45 texts, all from Bob Saget.”

Saget was discovered dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

He was 65 years old.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and.

