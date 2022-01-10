After Bob Saget’s death, his ‘devastated’ family breaks their silence and says, “He was everything to us.”

‘He was everything to us,’ says Bob Saget’s ‘devastated’ family after his death.

Following the actor and comedian BOB Saget’s unexpected death on Sunday, his family has broken their silence.

“We are heartbroken to learn of our beloved Bob’s passing,” the family said in a statement.

“He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he enjoyed performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

The family of Bob Saget requested privacy at this time, but fans are invited to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Around 4 p.m., hotel security discovered Saget dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are currently unknown.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Saget’s death.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the office stated on Twitter.

“The man’s name was determined to be Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, there was no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Saget is best known for his role in Full House as Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the Tanner family.

He co-starred with John Stamos and Dave Coulier in the film.

Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and twin Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played little Michelle Tanner, his TV daughters.

For the Netflix reboot Fuller House, he reprised the iconic role, which lasted four years and ended in 2020.

From his first marriage to Sherri Kramer, he leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters Lara, Aubrey, and Jennifer.