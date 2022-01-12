After Bob Saget’s death, his family is trying to figure out “what life would be like without him.”

After Bob Saget’s death, his family is still trying to figure out “what life would be like without him.”

This is a terrible loss.

An insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that Bob Saget’s family and friends are trying to figure out their next steps following his death.

The source claims that “this has hit Bob’s loved ones like a ton of bricks.”

“Right now, they’re trying to figure out what happened, and then they’ll try to figure out how they’ll cope without him.”

Security at his Orlando, Florida hotel discovered the beloved comedian dead in his room on Sunday, January 9.

Saget was 65 years old when he died, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who tweeted that he was “pronounced deceased on scene” with “no signs of foul play or drug use.”

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to him in the days since his death, including his former co-stars on Full House and its sequel series, Fuller House.

One of the first stars to publicly express his sorrow was John Stamos, who had been friends with Saget since the show’s inception in 1987.

“I’m shattered.

After his friend’s death made headlines, the Scream Queens alum, 58, tweeted on Sunday, “I am gutted.”

“I’m in a state of complete disbelief.

He is the only friend I will ever have.

Bobby, you have my undying love.”

A day later, Stamos gave an emotional update on how he was coping.

On January 10, he wrote on Instagram, “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone — I’m not going to say goodbye yet.”

“I’m going to picture him still out on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor.”

Many tributes have emphasized Saget’s wit, but many more have emphasized his kindness.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people,” says the insider.

“You will never meet a more loyal and warm-hearted person, a loving friend and colleague — and, of course, a truly wonderful and dedicated father and spouse.”

He was the father of three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, who he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Kelly Rizzo, his wife, and he tied the knot.

