After Bob Saget’s death, his family speaks out: ‘He Was Everything to Us.’

‘He Was Everything to Us,’ says Bob Saget’s family after his death.

In their hearts at all times.

For the first time since the news of Bob Saget’s death broke on Sunday, January 9, his family spoke out publicly.

In a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday, the family said, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.”

“To us, he was everything, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

Fans are invited to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” according to the late star’s family, who have requested privacy during this time.

After hotel security discovered him unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office pronounced him dead on Sunday.

He was 65 years old.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and their three daughters Lara, Aubrey, and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

The sheriff’s office tweeted at the time, “Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.”

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In this case, detectives found no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

The comedian was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995 and was in town for a show.

He returned to the role for Netflix’s Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020.

Saget died just three months after he and his 42-year-old wife Rizzo celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.

After meeting two years prior through a mutual friend, the couple got engaged in November 2017.

“The night was perfection, and the love and support from our family and friends was overwhelming,” Rizzo exclusively told Us Weekly about their wedding in October 2018.

In honor of their anniversary, the blogger gushed over the How I Met Your Mother alum ahead of his untimely death.

In October 2021, the Chicago native wrote on Instagram, “Happy 3 year anniversary!! Time flies with you! Doesn’t feel a day over 2 years 10 months.”

“Thank you for loving me, @bobsaget.

