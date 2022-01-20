After Bob Saget’s death in Florida, John Mayer hired a private plane to fly his body to California.

After Bob Saget died, John Mayer made sure he returned home.

The 44-year-old musician arranged and paid for a private plane to fly the comedian’s body back to California after his death in Orlando, Florida, on Jan.

ten.

At the time of his death, Saget was 65 years old.

Following the news of Saget’s death, Mayer paid tribute to his late friend on Instagram.

“Bob, I adore you.

He wrote, “I will never forget you.”

“I’ll remember you often, and I hope to see you in my dreams as well.”

I’ll tell my children about you.

I’m going to keep you with me for the rest of my life.

Bob, I’m a big fan of yours.”

“There are no words to express how much he loved you,” Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, said.

“I appreciate it, dear friend.”

Mayer followed up with a longer tribute to Saget, as well as black-and-white photos of the two hanging out.

“My brother Bob was a force of nature,” Mayer wrote, “a big tall love monster who would hug me and rest his head on my shoulder.”

“His love for those around him was never in doubt.

He was deep, wide, and vast, and I’m sure he would’ve made a joke about me saying ‘deep and wide.’

“I’ve met a lot of people in my life, but the first time Bob came across my path, I just grabbed him and wouldn’t let go.”

He went on, “I knew he was the real deal.”

“I’d like you to know that the man you hoped was as great as you imagined was far better.

He had an uncanny ability to be generous.

Also, he’s generous.

And I’m loving it.”

Soon after, Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross picked up Saget’s car from LAX, where the comedian had parked it before his flight to Florida.

The men talked about Saget after they got the car.

“Bob’s effusive and repeated expressions of love are the greatest gift that he left people,” Mayer said, “because all we have is the pain of his passing.”

“We don’t have to be concerned about accounting.”

In terms of wondering, or not wondering, how Bob felt about us, everything is in order.”

“I’ve never met a living being.”

