After Bob Saget’s death, John Stamos was “broken” and said, “I Will Never Have Another Friend Like Him.”

After Bob Saget’s death, John Stamos was “broken,” saying, “I Will Never Have Another Friend Like Him.”

Bob Saget, John Stamos’ longtime Full House and Fuller House co-star, died in a Florida hotel room on Jan.

a)

Following the death of his longtime friend and former co-star, Bob Saget, John Stamos paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, the late comedian and actor, who played Danny Tanner on Full House and its recent sequel series Fuller House, was discovered dead inside a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

a)

The cause of his death, which occurred while he was on a recent standup comedy tour, was never revealed.

“I’ve had it with myself.

I’m so disappointed in myself.

Stamos, 58, tweeted, “I am in complete and utter shock.”

“I’ll never have another friend who is as good as him.”

Bobby, I adore you.”

Stamos portrayed Tanner’s brother-in-law, Uncle Jesse, on Full House (1987–1995) and Fuller House (2015–2020) on Netflix.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and twins Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen portrayed Tanner’s three daughters on the original sitcom, along with Dave Coulier’s character—their roommate Uncle Joey.

Except for the last two, all of the cast members returned for Fuller House, which followed the characters of Bure, Sweetin, and fellow Full House alum Andrea Barber.

Bure tweeted, “I don’t know what to say,” with a broken heart emoji.

“I’m speechless.”

Bob was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known.

I had a strong attachment to him.”

For over three decades, Saget and Stamos have been friends.

Saget paid a birthday tribute to his pal on Instagram last August.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“Today is the birthday of my brother, John Stamos,” he wrote.

“To say we’re like brothers is putting it mildly.

For the past 35 years, we have been through so much.

Highs and lows are part of life with your closest friends.

But what I really want to emphasize is how blessed I am to have John in my life.

He’s been there for me every step of the way.

Even when I was at my worst.”

“Anyone who knows him knows what a lovely person he is,” he continued.

And I’m not referring to his natural beauty.

I’m

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

John Stamos “Broken” After Bob Saget’s Death: “I Will Never Ever Have Another Friend Like Him”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)