After Bob Saget’s funeral, his wife Kelly Rizzo pays a touching tribute to the late actor.

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, pays a moving tribute to the late actor after his funeral.

In a touching Instagram tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo expressed her gratitude for being married to “THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.”

Take a look at it down below.

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo’s late husband, is being remembered.

On Saturday, January 11th,

Rizzo paid tribute to her comedian husband on Instagram 15 days after his funeral, calling him “THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH” and expressing her gratitude for being “lucky” to be married to him.

Rizzo reflected on her “sweet husband” and admitted she was “trying, really trying, not to think I was robbed of time” with the Full Houseand Fuller House star, sharing a photo of the two smiling together.

Instead, she explained how she’s attempting to reframe her new reality by “thinking: How lucky was I to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.”

“I was the one who got to accompany him on this crazy journey and be a part of his life for the past six years.”

We had that time to make each other the happiest people we’d ever met and forever change each other’s lives.

She wrote, “I got to be the one to love and cherish him.”

“He is deserving of all affection.

It’s all there.

That was Bob’s brilliance.

He exuded love.

You KNEW he loved you if you were in his life.

He never failed to mention it to you.”

In January, Saget passed away in Orlando, Fla.

While on a stand-up comedy tour, he was 9 years old.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

In Los Angeles, his funeral was held on January.

John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure, among his Full House and Fuller House co-stars, were in attendance.

“We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day,” Rizzo said of her loving relationship with Saget.

“It’s all the time,” she said.

“Until the very last moment, I knew how much he loved me, and he knew the same.”

That means a lot to me.

That is not something that everyone understands.”

Rizzo called her husband “a force” and talked about how much of an impact he had on the world…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Moving Tribute to Late Star After His Funeral