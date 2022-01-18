After Bob Saget’s ‘heartbreaking’ death, the creators of ‘How I Met Your Father’ are discussing additional ways to honor him.

Bob Saget was a key character in the original How I Met Your Mother series, and his presence will be felt in the new sequel, How I Met Your Father.

The former Full House star, who died earlier this month at the age of 65, provided the voice of future Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) for the original show’s nine seasons, which ended in 2014.

Showrunners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker discussed Hollywood’s major loss ahead of the new series’ premiere on Tuesday, January 18.

“That was just so heartbreaking,” Aptaker told Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the show was wrapped months before Saget’s death.

“We only met Bob a few times, but [executive producers]Pam [Fryman], Carter [Bays], and Craig [Thomas] — who worked with him closely and simply adored him — are in a different situation.”

Berger, who co-created, co-wrote, and co-produced HIMYM with Aptaker, said that those who worked with Saget on the show shared “incredible stories” about the Fuller House alum.

“It’s clear that he had such a profound impact on everyone he met,” she exclaimed.

Aptaker told Us that the HIMYF team was “continuing to talk about” ways to honor the late comedian’s legacy in the Hulu reboot following the shocking news of Saget’s death.

Viewers noticed a title card dedicated to the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host at the end of the pilot episode when the show premiered on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania native’s voice was at the heart of the HIMYM story, even though his face never appeared in the original series.

Kim Cattrall, who plays the future version of Sophie (Hilary Duff) in the new edition, puts her own spin on the role of narrator.

“That was something we talked about early on when we were sort of first conceiving the show and talking about ways that it would honor the original while also standing on its own,” Aptaker explained.

“We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be interesting if we literally flipped the script and instead of being on the kids and hearing the parent, we were on the parent and hearing the kids?’ So we started from the very beginning.”

