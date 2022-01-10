After Bob Saget’s untimely death, John Stamos says he is “broken” and “guilty.”

Following Bob Saget’s untimely death, John Stamos says he is “broken” and “gutted.”

John Stamos, Bob Saget’s longtime friend and Full House co-star, is mourning the comedian’s untimely death on Sunday.

Stamos, who has known and worked with Saget for over three decades, expressed his shock and sadness over the comedian’s death on Twitter.

“I’m shattered.

“I’m heartbroken,” wrote Stamos.

“I’m stunned; I’ll never have another friend like him.”

“I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos concluded his touching message.

When Full House premiered in 1987, Stamos first worked with Saget, and he co-starred on the show for eight seasons.

When Fuller House was revived on Netflix, the two worked together again, and they remained close throughout the years.

Saget wrote a touching tribute to Stamos on his 58th birthday in August, referring to him as his brother.

“Today is a unique occasion.

Today is the birthday of my younger brother, John Stamos.

It’s an understatement to say that we’re like brothers.

For the past 35 years, we have been through so much.

Highs and lows are part of life with the people you care about the most.

But what I really want to emphasize is how blessed I am to have John in my life.

He’s been there for me every step of the way.

Even when I was at my worst.

Anyone who knows him knows what a stunning individual he is.

And I’m not talking about his natural beauty.

The gift of his heart is what I’m referring to.

I’ve learned a lot from John, and I consider myself fortunate to have him as a brother.

He is deserving of the happiest of birthdays.”

Bob (@bobsaget) retweeted this.

Earlier this month, Stamos shared a photo of a tattoo he claimed to have gotten in honor of Saget’s birthday.

John Stamos (@johnstamos) shared this.

Saget died in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

He was 65 years old.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, confirming the news.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget)