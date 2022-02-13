After both stars wore them, Loretta Lynn put Patsy Cline’s underwear in a museum.

Loretta Lynn, a living legend, and Patsy Cline, a late legend, were fast friends because of their shared love of country music.

Lynn needed a mentor in the industry, and Cline took her under her wing.

She showered her with gifts from her own closet and drawers, including a pair of special underwear.

Those undergarments, according to Lynn, were so durable that they “never did wear [out],” and she ended up keeping them.

After some time, she came to the conclusion that they belonged on display for fans.

Lynn liked to shop at the Salvation Army for herself and her four children even when she was breaking into the country scene in the early 1960s.

She would have a set of twins and a total of six children later on.

Cline began loading her up with clothes during her visits to Lynn’s house, according to Lynn.

She assumed she was being told to dress more like a movie star, at least on stage.

Lynn, on the other hand, learned how to put on makeup and walk in high heels from Cline, something she had never learned as a teen bride and mother.

Lynn said her favorite memories of Cline were from those home visits while speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Cline would start “digging in her clothes finding little old stuff” for her new friend to wear as they neared the end of their time together, during which she cooked for Lynn.

Cline, of course, offered Lynn fashion advice onstage.

However, she also provided her with some nicer underwear.

Lynn recalled Cline giving her a lot of clothes during their brief friendship, according to PBS.

She specifically remembered some Cline underwear that she had worn for years.

She admitted, “I never did wear these panties out.”

“In the end, I just kept ’em.”

“There’s no way to make ’em wear out.”

She also had no idea how long the “Crazy” singer had them before her.

She was aware, however, that they were unique.

Lynn used to display the underwear in her one-room museum, according to Lynn’s designer, Tim Cobb.

He was, however, tasked with sorting through her belongings for a museum update and chose to pack them away.

As a result, Lynn’s long-lasting skivvies are still among her many possessions, but they are no longer on display to the general public.

