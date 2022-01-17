After bragging about her wild sex life with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian tells fans to buy (dollar)150 VIBRATING underwear.

After brags about her wild sex life with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian tells fans to buy (dollar)150 VIBRATING underwear.

KOURTNEY Kardashian continued to brag about her wild sex life with fiancé Travis Barker while encouraging fans to buy an expensive pair of vibrating underwear.

Since the couple started dating in February, the reality star has boasted about her active sex life with Travis on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian used her lifestyle website, Poosh, to show off some of her favorite sex items, including the pricey underwear.

The Panty Vibrator was listed as one of the company’s “best mini vibrators to add to your collection” on the site, according to the model.

The (dollar)151 black laced thong is described as a toy that “gives your partner total control.”

The panties are controlled by a remote and can be triggered by music playing in the vicinity.

Kourtney, 42, used the official Poosh Instagram account earlier this month to promote her “favorite mini sex toys” for the new year.

“Start the year off with a big O,” the reality star wrote alongside a sexy photo of a woman in black lingerie holding a pink rose.

“For the new year, we’ve put together a list of our favorite mini vibrators that pack a punch to help you improve your solo and partner play.”

“Add to your collection as soon as possible by visiting the link in our bio,” the message concluded.

Finger vibrators, toys that double as jewelry, hands-free fun, oral gadgets, and suction devices were among Kourtney’s special toys.

After months of bragging about her intense sex life with fiancé Travis Barker, the TV personality made the racy suggestion.

The mother of three boasted in December about having “daily orgasms” with her soon-to-be hubby.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a risqué photo of herself lying in bed wearing only white lace underwear on her Instagram stories.

In the photo, her bare buttocks were on full display to promote a Poosh article about “the health benefits of daily orgasms.”

Travis, 46, lifted his fiancée up onto the edge of the pool, and the E! star shared a steamy photo of the couple kissing shortly after.

“Life with you,” Kourtney captioned the photo, which featured her impressive body in a tiny bikini.

Over the last ten months, the TV star and her man have not been shy about displaying their affection through PDA.

Travis’ 46th birthday was in November, and the Poosh founder surprised him with a lap dance in front of their friends.

At their friend Simon Huck’s wedding, the KUWTK star straddled Travis and “half-twerked” on him as he grabbed her butt.

A wedding, to be precise…

