After Bre Tiesi’s pregnancy was revealed, Kevin Hart presented Nick Cannon with a condom vending machine.

After Bre Tiesi’s pregnancy was revealed, Nick Cannon received a condom vending machine from Kevin Hart.

Nick Cannon got a condom vending machine for Valentine’s Day, which falls on Monday, February 14th.

“Looks like I got an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” the actor, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of himself posing in front of the machine on Monday, February 7.

“I see you got my gift @nickcannon… GOTCHA B*ITCH!!!!… Now you don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free,” Kevin Hart confirmed, adding, “I see you got my gift @nickcannon… GOTCHA B*ITCH!!!!… Now you don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free.”

The Masked Singer host announced his eighth pregnancy, his first with pregnant model Bre Tiesi, on social media a week ago.

He also has twins Moroccan and Monroe, ten, with Mariah Carey, a son Golden, four, and a daughter Powerful, thirteen months, with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion, seven months, with Abby De La Rosa.

Zen, his 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 due to a brain tumor.

On a January episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the All That alum said of Tiesi’s pregnancy, “This process has been extremely difficult for me.”

“I knew Bre was pregnant for a long time, even before my youngest son, Zen, died.

So, even though I was going through all of that, this was always on my mind.

It kept me up at night trying to figure out a chronological order or hierarchy.”

The former Nickelodeon star discussed his celibacy goals prior to his and the 30-year-old Los Angeles native’s baby shower.

During a “Drinks Champs” interview in October 2021, the Wild ‘N Out host said, “I’m celibate right now.”

“I’m going to try to make it to the year 2022.”

The rapper told Extra the following month that by abstaining, he was “trying to be responsible,” adding, “I’m trying to lead by example because I am a father of many.”

I need to show self-control, discipline, and self-preservation.

Those are the elements.

It’s something I’ve done before.

I believe the longest period of time I’ve ever gone is about a year and a half.

Every day, I went to church!”

Last month, the comedian clarified that conceiving his and did not violate his celibacy vow.

