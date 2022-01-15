After Britney Spears accuses her of lying, Jamie Lynn Spears posts a cryptic message about the “truth.”

After Britney Spears accuses her of lying, Jamie Lynn Spears posts a cryptic message about “truth.”

Jamie Lynn Spears posted a cryptic message about telling the truth to Instagram after Britney Spears called her sister a “scum person” for allegedly fabricating lies.

While promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn Spears appears to have hit back at claims that she has been lying about her sister Britney Spears.

“No one tarnishes your name like someone afraid you’ll tell the truth,” the former Zoey 101 star wrote on her Instagram Story in January.

The cryptic post comes amid a long-running feud between the 40-year-old pop star and Jamie Lynn, 30, who recently discussed their strained relationship in an ABC News interview on January 12.

Britney allegedly locked the two of them in a room together with a knife, according to the younger star.

Jamie Lynn told the hosts that she was “scared” during the alleged incident, which caused her to have “her own panic attacks.”

Jamie Lynn had “stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” Britney said in a statement on Twitter.

“I’ve never been around you with a knife or would I ever even think of doing such!!!” the “Stronger” singer wrote on Jan 14, just hours before Jamie Lynn’s cryptic Instagram Story.

“The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest piece of squash I’d ever seen in my life, and it was way too big for me to cut… So please, please, please, stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!”

Jamie Lynn told ABC News anchor Juju Chang that she “didn’t understand what was happening” when Britney was placed in conservatorship more than 13 years ago.

Jamie Lynn, who was pregnant with her daughter Maddie at the time, said, “First off, I don’t understand—when it was put in place, I was a 17-year-old—I was about to have a baby.”

“I was preoccupied with the fact that I was a 17-year-old expecting a child.”

I knew nothing about it back then, and I still don’t.”

Britney previously stated that she was bothered by some of her sister’s comments in the interview.

In the final months of Britney’s legal proceedings in 2021, the sisters’ ongoing feud was revealed…

