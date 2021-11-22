After Brooks Laich’s divorce, Julianne Hough was seen kissing a model.

Despite her divorce from estranged husband Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough is moving on with model Charlie Wilson.

The Dancing With the Stars alum was seen kissing her new flame while getting takeout in Los Angeles on Friday, putting on the PDA with a hug and smooch before putting on their masks to grab their order.

The dancer looks casual cute in a brown, fuzzy jacket, sweatpants, and sandals in photos obtained by Page Six, which you can see here, while the Ursula Wiedmann-represented model matches in a green T-shirt and brown pants.

Hough hasn’t confirmed any new romances, but if she and Wilson do decide to try again, it will be the Safe Haven actress’s first public relationship since her divorce from Laich a year ago.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” Hough and the former NHL player said in a joint statement at the time of their initial split.

We have a great deal of love and respect for one another, and we will continue to lead from our hearts.

We respectfully request your patience and consideration for our privacy in the future.”

Hough and Laich started dating in 2013, and after a nearly two-year engagement, they married in July 2017.

When Laich and Hough were quarantined separately at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans speculated that there was trouble in paradise, and it wasn’t long before they announced their separation.

Despite reported attempts at reconciliation, the couple decided to end their marriage.

The divorce between Hough and Laich is still pending.

While the America’s Got Talent alum was spotted with actor Ben Barnes several times in 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the two were simply “friends for eight years.” Meanwhile, Laich has found love with CrossFit athlete Katrn Tanja Davsdóttir.

During a romantic trip to Hawaii in August, the former hockey player and Icelandic athlete made their relationship Instagram-official, and they now regularly share snapshots of their lives together.

