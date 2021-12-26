After calling a £490 necklace from a bloke “nothing special,” a woman was slammed as “spoiled.”

After describing a £490 necklace from a bloke as ‘nothing special,’ a woman was slammed as’spoiled.’

SELECTING A GIFT FOR A PARTNER CAN BE DIFFICULT.

Will they like it? Will they not like it?

It shouldn’t matter in the end; what matters is the thought.

At least, that’s what the majority of people believe.

Not so for one Mumsnetter, who sparked outrage when she complained about a gift her husband had given her.

It wasn’t a toaster or a pair of oven mitts, though; it was a nearly £500 necklace.

She began, “DP [dear partner]is the most lovely man….but gifts…why doesn’t he listen?”

“I despise wasting things, especially money, and I’m not a huge fan of jewelry.”

He is well aware of this.

I return a lot of things.

I’ve often said, “Please don’t buy anything for me,” or “Let’s just get some drinks, or a book, or plan a trip together.”

“I just launched a collection of glitzy tops, a necklace, and earrings.

“I opened the boxed jewelry – nothing special, thanked him, and said I might wear it once or twice.”

“I didn’t think much of it until he added the word ‘expensive.'”

It’s made by someone I’m unfamiliar with.

To me, it would be expensive if he had paid £80 for it.

“I just looked it up….ffs – £490 just for the necklace….what a colossal waste of money, why would he do that?”

“If he’s going to spend that much money, he should at least get me something I like; he knows I prefer vintage…or something classic.”

However, many people in the thread slammed the woman as “spoiled,” admitting that they would love it if their other halves were as thoughtful.

“Be grateful you got a present,” one person said.

“Sometimes it astounds me how many spoiled grown adults there are on here,” another added.

A third was just as venomous.

“It’s a pity,” she expressed her disappointment.

“I can’t help but be sad.”

For the past 20 years, my ex-husband has given me nothing.

He’d rather fly to the moon than give me anything nice or expensive.

“We’re never happy.”

It’s been dubbed a “Champagne problem” by some.

They wrote sarcastically, “My partner bought me an expensive gift that isn’t to my exact taste.”

But it was the additional context that made the difference.

“Depending on your financial situation,” they wrote.

“Gifts are about the giver as much as they are about the receiver.”

No, you are not being unreasonable if £500 is a significant portion of your budget.

You come across as ungrateful if you are well-off.”

