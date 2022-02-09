After causing a brawl on Family Reunion, teen mom Farrah Abraham QUITS MTV and slams the show as “evil, abusive, and disturbing.”

After causing a brawl on Family Reunion, Teen Mom Farrah Abraham QUITS MTV, calling the show “evil, abusive, and disturbing.”

FARRAH Abraham announced her departure from MTV, calling the show and its co-stars “evil, abusive, and disturbing.”

After joining the cast of Family Reunion, the Teen Mom alum found herself right in the middle of the drama.

Farrah, 30, used her Instagram stories this week to slam the MTV show, claiming that it has “no ethics” and that she will cut all ties with the network.

“I will no longer have anything to do with @teenmom,” she wrote in a scathing tweet.

“The unsettling environment has no place in my future, and what I see is evil, abusive, without ethics, illegal, and in violation of the contract.”

“I don’t want any of these people around my family,” Farrah continued.

Enjoy your ignorance and power trip in the hate pit.

“Children should not be exposed to parents who lie, hate, or abuse their children.”

I wish the best for all of the Teen Mom kids; they are deserving of so much more.

“It’s clear,” she concluded.

The wild rant was re-shared by fan account @teenmomchatter, who also pointed out that the reality star had removed any MTV references from her social media bio.

Farrah found herself in the middle of the drama shortly after her arrival on the Teen Mom Family Reunion set.

The rest of the cast aired their various issues with Farrah while she said her hellos and made small talk with cast members such as Amber Portwood.

Cory Wharton, who has never appeared on Teen Mom with Farrah, recalled comments she made about him and Cheyenne Floyd online in the past, accusing them of “having a baby to get on TV.”

“I’ve never actually met Farrah but she’s just had a lot to say about me and my family online,” Cheyenne admitted in a confessional.

“When you see her in person, she gives off an evil vibe.”

“So we had a baby to get on this show? That’s how you feel?” Cory calmly asked. “I guess I do.” Farrah replied.

I guess I’m feeling similarly ghetto.”

Cheyenne jumped in right away, yelling, “Ghetto? Ghetto? What are you talking about, ghetto?”

“I approach people in a very different way,” Farrah explained.

“The only thing ghetto about that face, that stuck a** face,” Ashley Jones, who had expressed her feelings about Farrah in the previous episode, chimed in.

“It’s always these dumb a** uneducated m***********s who wanna call someone ghetto,” she added in a confessional.

While costars and security stood between Cheyenne and Farrah, she continued to yell and move towards her.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.