After celebrating her 16th birthday, Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s daughter, posted a photo of her hospital bracelet on Instagram.

TRAVIS Barker’s daughter Alabama has raised eyebrows after sharing a photo of her hospital bracelet on her 16th birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian, Alabama’s soon-to-be stepmother, has been spending more time with Alabama and her brother Landon, 18, according to her distressing post.

On her Instagram Story, Alabama shared a close-up shot of a hospital bracelet on her wrist.

Her last and first names were printed on a bright yellow band that was tightly wrapped around her wrist.

Alabama added some context to the post by pairing it with a text message reassuring fans: “I’m gonna be okay!”

“Thank you to everyone who made sure I was okay,” she continued.

Alabama’s hospital visit has remained a mystery so far, but she appeared to be in good health and spirits when she celebrated her 16th birthday last week.

Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 42, brought snow to their Los Angeles mansion to turn their sunny California backyard into a winter wonderland for her birthday celebration.

Kourtney posted videos of herself and her fiancé sledding down a hill and celebrating Alabama’s birthday.

Kourtney also tried to impress Alabama by giving her (dollar)500 Gucci sliders for her birthday, as her soon-to-be stepmom pulled out all the stops.

Kourtney and Travis, who have been dating for ten months, are celebrating their first holiday season as an engaged couple.

Fans have speculated that Kourtney is expecting a child with her drummer beau, despite the fact that the TV star has previously denied pregnancy rumors.

The Poosh founder, who has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, has worn baggy clothes on several occasions, including on a recent Disney trip where she wore baggy pink pants to hide her belly.

The 16-year-old appears to have done some modeling and has a popular YouTube channel, according to her social media.

She also praises her famous father on Instagram.

“Dad, I love you so much, thank you for all you do for me in my life,” she wrote on his 45th birthday in November 2020.

You’ve been there through it all.

“It’s so inspiring to see how passionate you are about what you do and how willing you are to go above and beyond for me and my siblings, among other things.”

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

I’m not sure what I’d do if you weren’t there.

Our father-daughter bond will be unbreakable for the rest of our lives.”

Alabama, on the other hand, has been accused of “corrupting” Kourtney’s nine-year-old daughter Penelope.

The backlash began in November, when Travis’s daughter posted a video on TikTok.

