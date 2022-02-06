After celebrating her birthday with Kanye “Ye” West and his friends, Julia Fox pays tribute to him.

Julia Fox paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Kanye “Ye” West on Instagram after he assisted her in throwing a 32nd birthday party in NYC earlier this week.

Take a look at her words below.

Julia Fox expresses her gratitude to Kanye “Ye” West for a memorable birthday celebration.

On February 15th,

On February 4, the Uncut Gems actress shared a photo carousel from her 32nd birthday party at the NYC restaurant Lucien.

2. If you’re looking for something to

Julia appears in the photos wearing a black tube top and matching pants, holding a glass of white wine at dinner and later posing with her friends and their new Birkin bags, which were given to them by Ye himself.

Julia captioned the photo, “Thank you so much to everyone who came out to celebrate me!”

“I don’t usually celebrate my birthday, but this year was so f–king difficult that I felt like I had something to celebrate!!”

“PS I used to be so afraid of getting older, but I’ve discovered that life just keeps getting better and better!” the actress added.

Julia then gave a special shoutout to her man in a separate post, writing, “And of course special thanks to Ye.”

Ye and Julia are seen laughing and conversing with friends at dinner in the snapshots.

They can be seen sharing a sweet embrace in a later shot.

Julia also shared a video of the night taken by Telli Vision on her Instagram Story, which showed the group eating, drinking, and having a good time on the actress’ special day.

“Kanye loves making a scene and was happy Julia was thrilled,” a source close to Ye previously told E! News, adding that the Donda rapper “helped organize” Julia’s party because he “wanted it to be special for her.”

On the star-studded night, you left nothing to chance.

Model Paloma Elesser, playwright Jeremy O Harris, 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, and Julia’s Forbidden Fruits podcast co-host Niki Takesh were among those who attended, and some of them left with some very expensive gifts.

According to a second source, Ye “not only gave Julia a Birkin, but about three of their friends got their own as well.”

“They were all very excited,” the insider said, “but the friends seemed especially happy and surprised.” Ye was “definitely trying to impress her and win…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Julia Fox Pays Tribute to Kanye “Ye” West After Celebrating Her Birthday With Him and Friends