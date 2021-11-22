After celebrating Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson’s birthday, Kris Jenner shares video of his (dollar)12M Palm Springs mansion.

After hosting Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson’s birthday party, Kris Jenner shares video of his (dollar)12 million Palm Springs mansion.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s mother, gave fans a peek inside her Palm Springs vacation home, where she recently hosted her daughter and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kris, 66, made a video for a fan who was the first to notice Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand.

She revealed in the video that she and her famous family were away for Thanksgiving.

She didn’t give a tour of the house, but a living room and a portion of an outdoor area were visible behind her.

“Hey, Hannah,” Kris said in the clip.

Kris is the one who has called.

I just wanted to say hello and apologize that we won’t be able to make it tonight.

We really wanted to take you by surprise.

We’re out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday, but we’re wishing you lots of,” the video ended.

Hannah, the concerned fan, traveled to Los Angeles over the weekend and received a video from both Kim and Kendall Kardashian.

Fans may recognize her from a viral video in which she deduced that one of the Kardashian-Jenner children was planning to launch an alcoholic beverage.

“I think this is Kylie’s new tequila that she’s gonna bring out,” she said in the video, which was shared by a Kardashian fan on Instagram.

“Call me any time, Kris,” she said.

Kris and her family did not invite the fan to spend Thanksgiving with them.

Throughout the years, the Kardashians have celebrated numerous holidays at the mansion.

Kris purchased the house in 2020 for (dollar)12 million.

The house, according to My Domaine, was built in 2016 and has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and 14,500 square feet of living space for her and her family.

Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were among the recent visitors to Kris’s palatial pad.

The two spent the SNL star’s birthday there, and they shared photos from the occasion.

In the desert city, they were also seen together.

The couple was photographed holding hands, implying that they were dating.

Fans speculated that the KKW beauty founder was seen wearing a pair of Yeezy trainers as a subtle message following the demise of her marriage to Kanye West.

“These Yeezys in this context are easily my favorite things she’s ever worn,” one Twitter user wrote.

“After Kim Kardashian was photographed holding Pete Davidson’s hand while wearing Yeezys, Kanye has announced that his next date will be in Skims,” another joked.

Others remarked on Pete’s casual attire, which appeared to be a clue to their relationship status despite the fact that it appeared innocuous.

In a pair of Skims pajamas, he was photographed —…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]