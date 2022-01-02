After ‘cheating,’ Tristan Thompson’s ‘world will come crashing down,’ psychic says.

Tristan Thompson’s ‘world will come crashing down’ when he finally loses Khloe Kardashian after ‘cheating,’ according to a psychic.

Khloe Kardashian’s Christmas didn’t go as planned this year.

Khloe Kardashian spent her “bittersweet” Christmas alone with her three-year-old daughter True, as Tristan Thompson snubbed the family as he “welcomed a baby” in his latest cheating scandal.

Maralee Nichols’ newborn son is believed to be Tristan’s.

“Khloe put on her best poker face to make sure True had the best Christmas ever,” a source told In Touch.

She’s only three, but these are her formative years, and Khloe wants her to remember how much fun she had with her aunts and opening presents with all of her cousins.”

“Of course, it’s bittersweet for Khloe,” a source close to her said.

True is hers, but she’s lonely.

“She had hoped for a different Christmas this year.

Tristan assured her that he had changed for the better.

They discussed having more children and spending their golden years together.”

“They had those conversations,” the source continued.

However, the cheating and the birth of her child shattered all of her hopes and dreams.

“It doesn’t help that her sisters, including her mother, are all married.

She isn’t envious of them; she is simply sad about her situation.”

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has changed for the better, according to spiritual coach Samantha Jayne.

“If you believe that love should be challenging, then you would believe that love flows between Khloe and Tristan,” the psychic told The Sun.

“However, given his history of cheating on her, you don’t need to be psychic to see that this love boat is sailing on choppy waters!”

“They are drawn to each other because they both seek emotional security in life, but astrological compatibility suggests that this will be a difficult and challenging relationship.”

One that will be fraught with disagreements and debates.

“They have very different perspectives on life and love, and it appears that a downward spiral has begun, as it will become increasingly difficult for them to stay close to one another.”

“Life is not a bed of roses at home,” Samantha Jayne said, “as there are control issues, angry outbursts, and when things get too challenging, impulsive actions are taken almost deliberately to lash out and hurt each other.”

“With one being sensitive and the other being aloof, Khloe and Tristan will have to part ways sooner or later.”

“When I look at the energies surrounding this couple using tarot, I see that she is already making decisions about this relationship because she wants commitment and security…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.