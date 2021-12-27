After Chris Larangeira’s COVID-19 diagnosis, fans of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ speculate about Angelina’s marriage.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Larageira’s husband Chris Larangeira, both of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, recently contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Many fans were more interested in Larangeira’s marriage than the MTV celebs’ diagnosis, which they revealed on Instagram.

Many fans believe Angelina and Chris did not spend Christmas together as a result of one of Angelina’s Instagram posts, and there is now speculation that their marriage is “on the rocks” for the sake of the MTV series.

The day after Christmas, Sorrentino shared a meme of himself from Jersey Shore Season 4 on Instagram.

Sorrentino is wearing his famous neck brace in the photo, which he wore after colliding with a concrete wall.

“Right now, it’s a pretty serious situation,” the meme reads.

Sorrentino captioned the Instagram post, “Day 4 with Covid.”

“Thank you to @ivsbytheseas for that vitamin drip,” Sorrentino said. It’s unclear where the coronavirus infected Sorrentino.

Everyone have a Merry Christmas pic.twitter.comqgxYgb6yMe

Mike ‘The Situation’ and Lauren Sorrentino Tease Trailer for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

Chris got the coronavirus as well and was sick over the holidays.

He responded to Sorrentino’s post, “You got it too?”

“I’m on day eight, buddy, and I’m feeling a lot better.”

After learning of Sorrentino’s diagnosis, fans took to Reddit to lament the fact that he would have to spend his son’s first Christmas in quarantine.

Others, on the other hand, were more concerned about Chris’ absence from Angelina’s holiday photos.

Angelina Jolie posted a series of photos to Instagram on Christmas Day featuring herself and her sister, but no Chris.

“Merry Christmas, everyone,” the reality star captioned the photo, adding:

“I understand that everyone’s life is a little crazy right now, but keep smiling and loving life.”

Keep your chin up; life is short.

This, too, must pass.

Because we wanted to be as safe as possible this Christmas, my sister and I had a small, intimate dinner with each other.

Thank you, @a_lyssamichael, for preparing such a delicious sauce and meal for us.

“Sis, I adore you.”

Some fans assumed Chris and Angelina “split” (via Reddit) before learning of Chris’ COVID-19 diagnosis.

For the sake of the MTV series, many believe Angelina is “trying to keep the story going” about her and Chris’ marital problems.

“It just seems strange to be posting pictures of you on Christmas…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

