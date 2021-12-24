After Christine and Kody’s split, Meri Brown of Sister Wives posts a cryptic quote about being grateful for what you have.

After Christine and Kody’s split, Sister Wives’ Meri Brown posted a cryptic quote about being “thankful for what you have.”

After Christine and Kody announced their shocking split, MERI Brown shared an enigmatic quote about being “thankful” for what she has.

After the shocking news that the family would be splitting up and Christine would be returning to Utah, fans gushed over the Sister Wives star.

Meri, 50, posted a cryptic message about “happiness” on her Instagram stories on Thursday.

“Remember, being happy doesn’t mean you have it all,” the quote read.

It simply indicates that you are grateful for everything you have.”

Christine, 49, left Kody and her polygamist family behind and returned to her native state of Utah, according to the reality star’s note.

Despite the drama surrounding the Brown family, Meri’s positivity has been praised by fans.

Following the departure of her sister wife, her followers claimed she appeared “amazing” and “happy.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the TV personality’s new look after she shared an Instagram Live video from a night out.

In the video, she was joined by a friend, who showed off their matching to-go cups.

“If you’re here for something of substance, or something of a particular TV show — like a tell-all type thing — you won’t find it,” she assured fans.

Fans didn’t seem to mind, preferring to focus on her glammed-up look instead.

“You look beautiful and that smile suits you well,” one commenter said, while another added, “Beautiful.”

“I love the new you!” exclaimed a third, while “Merry Christmas!” was added by another.

“You look fantastic.”

Meri and her family have seen a lot of changes in the last year, including Christine’s divorce from Kody and her daughter Mariah’s partner coming out as transgender.

Audrey Kriss, who married Mariah Carey in 2019 after two years of dating, shared a vulnerable Instagram post with her fans.

“Hello, friends! I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender and that theythem is my pronoun.

They wrote, “I’m still going by Audrey.”

“I’m SO happy being me!” the TLC singer said. “Being fully myself recently has brought me so much joy! For the first time, I look at my body and feel free!”

Audrey also expressed gratitude to “the supportive people in my life for assisting and encouraging me in this growth and discovery.”

I am extremely fortunate to be surrounded by so much love and support.

“I appreciate it!”

“I freaking love you @audreykriss,” Meri wrote in a supportive note to Audrey, her future in-law.

Christine had announced her separation from Kody only weeks before Audrey’s announcement…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.