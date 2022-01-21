After Christine dumps him and moves to Utah, Kody Brown of Sister Wives reveals if he’s looking for a new wife to join the family.

After Christine dumps him and moves to Utah, Sister Wives’ Kody Brown reveals if he’s looking for a new wife to join the family.

KODY Brown will do almost anything for you if you pay him enough money.

Cameo, an online company where fans can pay for personalized messages from their favorite celebrities, employs the Sister Wives patriarch.

“Willing to do a Cameo for you, something lovely for your friends, something special, something sweet…”, Kody says.

If you’re hoping to be Kody’s next mate or want to know if he plans to remarry, the 52-year-old is adamant:

Kody exclaims, “No fifth wife requests.”

“I’m willing to play the game with anything else.”

Kody, on the other hand, could soon be without not one, but multiple wives.

Janelle Brown could be seen following the polygamist out the door, who is still reeling from his wife Christine’s abandonment at the end of last year.

Following weeks of hints that Kody may have lost another wife, some fans are speculating.

“Do we think Janelle has left too?” one Reddit user wondered.

“She’s vacationing with Christine to Disney (which I can only assume would enrage Kody…he’s big on “loyalty,” as we saw in this week’s episode),” the fan countered.

“Christine shared photos with Janelle on New Year’s Eve, implying that they may have spent the holidays together this year.”

“She’s been calling out Kody’s abusive bulls**t all season long, especially his passive-aggressive diatribe during the Thanksgiving family meeting,” she adds.

“This is all speculation because she hasn’t announced anything,” the fan admitted, “but it appears to me that she’s been undergoing some massive changes.”

Janelle, 52, and her husband, Kody, 52, have had their share of squabbles recently, culminating in a vulgar outburst in November in which Janelle told her husband to “f**k off.”

Kody threatening to evict his sons Gabrielle and Garrison from Janelle’s home for breaking Covid rules was the tipping point.

The reality dad has previously established strict Covid guidelines for his families’ holiday celebrations.

He advised Janelle to spend Thanksgiving alone because her sons had been seeing too many people during the holidays and were endangering everyone’s health.

Kody told her to “respect” the “big picture” of his rules, but she refused and said, “You know, f**k off,” before storming off.

They also fought over Janelle’s housemates Gabriel, 20, and Garrison, 23.

They had been breaking Kody’s Covid rules, and if they stayed…

