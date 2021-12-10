After claiming Briana DeJesus ‘f**ked’ Chris Lopez, Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry invites Briana DeJesus’ ex Devoin Austin onto her podcast.

After claiming she ‘f**ked’ Chris Lopez, Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry invites Briana DeJesus’ ex Devoin Austin onto her podcast.

THE CLAWS ARE OUT in the latest Teen Mom drama involving Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus, as the actress invited her co-star’s ex Devoin Austin to be a guest on her podcast.

The young mother’s feud erupted when the reality star accused Briana of “f***ing” her child’s father, Chris Lopez.

Kailyn video chatted with her nemesis’ baby daddy and invited him to appear on her Coffee Convos Podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, according to a clip posted to the Teen Mom Chatter fan page.

“I think we’ll be in Philly in March,” the reality star suggested to Devoin.

“You and Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jaz, Jazmine

“Let’s do it,” the young father replied as the couple insisted once more that he bring his other half, saying, “We’re not leaving her out.”

The 29-year-old appeared on Kailyn’s podcast before, fueling rumors that the two were dating.

Briana and Devoin have a 10-year-old daughter together named Nova.

During an Instagram Qandamp;A, the MTV star called Devoin and Kailyn “clout” chasers who “deserve” each other.

“I am happy for him,” she said in response to a fan who asked, “What do you think of Devoin’s friendship with Kail?”

He’s earned every ounce of power he can muster.

And because it ain’t coming from me, she’s the ideal target for it.”

Another fan inquired if Devoin and Kailyn’s romance was retaliation for Briana dating Kailyn’s ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin, to which she responded, “No, not at all.”

We all seem to have progressed, in my opinion.

Both parties made a business decision, which I fully understand.”

Kailyn quickly put an end to the dating rumors by posting a photo of herself on her Instagram Story with the caption: “Devoin and I are not in a relationship.”

Do not be fooled by the clickbait.

“False Information.”

The TV stars’ feud has not been resolved, as Kailyn used her Instagram Stories earlier this week to make a juicy claim about her former co-star Briana, 27, and her children’s father Chris.

“What did Javiana owe you while pregnant with Lopez Child?” a fan asked.

“I don’t know what you’re trying to say but she allegedly f**ked the third one in April so go ask all of them,” Kailyn wrote alongside a selfie of the Teen Mom 2 star sipping her coffee and showing off her black french tips nails.

Briana shared… a day after Kailyn made the accusation.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.