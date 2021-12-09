After claiming Chris Lopez ‘f**ked’ nemesis Briana DeJesus, teen mom Kailyn Lowry spills raunchy details of her THREESOME.

After claiming Chris Lopez ‘f**ked’ nemesis Briana DeJesus, teen mom Kailyn Lowry spills raunchy details about her THREESOME.

During a boozy Instagram Live with her podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley on Wednesday night, the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, was open about her past sexual experiences.

While playing a drinking game with fellow Coffee Convos host Lindsie, Kailyn recalled her threesome.

“You’ve never had a threesome before, have you?”

“You got me there,” said the Teen Mom star.

“You’ve had one too?” Kailyn inquired after Lindsie admitted she’d had a threesome as well. “Did you like it or did you not like it?”

“Two guys and one girl?” Lindsie inquired. “Or two girls and one guy?”

“It was two girls,” Kailyn clarified.

“It’s just me, a girl, and a guy.”

The mother-of-four is known for being open about her sex life, having previously revealed her love of vibrators in August.

She said on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, “I took a picture of all of my [sex toys].”

“I even have a stick-on suction one.”

And I’m low-key capable of learning to twerk.”

Previously, the reality star claimed that she only orgasms once during a sexual encounter.

“Is it normal to get off multiple times?” Kailyn inquired of Vee Rivera, her podcast co-host, who responded, “Yes! Who doesn’t?”

“No, I’m one and done,” Kailyn said, pulling a face and raising her hand.

“Get the f**k off of me,” she said, miming pushing someone away from her.

“It seems to come in stages,” Vee explained.

You start with the appetizer, then the dinner, and finally the dessert.”

“So, how many times?” Kailyn inquired.

“Three is the maximum for me,” Vee replied.

The courses are everything.

As you see fit.

It’s fine if you want to start with dinner and then move on to appetizers and dessert.”

Kailyn’s latest confession about her trio comes just days after she accused Chris, Kailyn’s baby daddy, of sleeping with her Teen Mom costar Briana.

She decided to respond after a fan asked, “What did Javiana owe you while pregnant and after having Lopez Child?”

The reality star took a selfie while sipping her coffee and flaunted her black french tips nails.

“I’m not sure what you’re trying to say,” she explained, “but she allegedly f**ked the third one in April, so ask all of them.”

Chris’ attempt to support Briana in her legal battle against the mother of four, in which he admitted they spent three days together in Miami earlier this year, prompted Kailyn’s response.

According to documents obtained by Starcasm, Chris made an offer on November 24…

