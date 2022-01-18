After claiming Kim Kardashian ‘BANNED’ him from throwing a party for his daughter Chicago, 4, Kanye West ‘throws his own birthday party’ for her.

After claiming that his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian ‘banned’ him from throwing a party for his four-year-old daughter Chicago, Kanye West threw ‘his own party.’

Kanye West caused a stir over the weekend when he claimed Kim, 41, failed to inform him of the location of Chicago’s birthday party.

Kanye, 44, had ANOTHER party for Chicago on the same day, according to a source close to the ex-couple.

“He was always throwing his own Chicago parties,” they told Page Six.

“He had it scheduled for 4 p.m. at his downtown [Los Angeles] office, so it’s so frustrating that he crashed Kim’s party and created this narrative that he wasn’t invited.”

Kanye and Kim have three children: North, eight, Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

Kanye arrived at the original party after a scathing Instagram Live rant against his estranged wife and her family, in which he claimed she “wouldn’t tell him the address” of the bash just hours before it began.

“I did done call Kim, texted nannies,” he said, tears streaming down his face.

I called Tristan [Thompson], he told Khloe [Kardashian].

“No one will give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and she’ll remember that I wasn’t there.”

“My entire schedule revolves around being able to take my children to school, being there for them, and ensuring that I am present in their lives.”

“That’s the whole point of having money,” says the narrator.

When people play games like this, when the baby’s mama plays games, when the grandma plays games, there are a lot of people in this position who don’t have a voice.

He concluded by saying, “They ain’t fittin’ to play with me like that.”

Before he was seen at Kylie Jenner’s house with the rest of the Kardashians, the Flashing Lights hitmaker said it was Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott who gave him the heads up on where the celebrations were taking place.

Kim and Kanye “avoided each other by staying at opposite sides” of Chicago’s birthday party on Saturday, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

“Chicago and Stormi had their joint party at Kylie’s Hidden Hills house, which was supposed to be a fun family day but devolved into drama when Kanye went on a public rant about not being invited,” the source told The Sun.

“When he finally got the address, he showed up in a rental car around 1 p.m., driving himself without any security.”