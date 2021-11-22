After claiming she hasn’t had sex in months, Kailyn Lowry has promised to send free vibrators to fans.

Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, has promised to send fans free vibrators after claiming she hasn’t had sex in months.

In an Instagram post just one month after revealing her interest in launching a sex toy line, teen mom Kailyn Lowry promised fans free vibrators.

Kailyn used the message to entice her followers to join her email list by offering free sex toys.

The reality star posted a photo of herself with her lips pursed and a vibrator in its red packaging.

“Sending you good vibes this holiday season,” she wrote as the caption, followed by the special offer.

“To EVERYONE who signs up, @bellesaco and I are sending out free vibrators or gift cards for toys.”

Simply enter your email address in the box provided in the bio, and tag someone who deserves a good vibe!”

In an Instagram Qandamp;A a few weeks ago, the Teen Mom 2 star expressed her interest in the new business venture.

“Will you and Vee consider coming out with a vibrator collection?” one follower asked, to which the reality star replied, “This would be fun,” before tagging intimate toy company @bellesaco.

The TV personality admitted to thinking about selling sex toys.

A fan asked if Kailyn is “still not filming” during the same Q&A session.

“I haven’t filmed in about three months,” the mother of four said.

“Do you get nervous for not filming? Financially wise?” asked another user as a follow-up.

“I don’t think anyone wants to take a pay cut,” Kailyn replied.

Peace of mind, on the other hand, cannot be measured in dollars.”

On social media and in her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, the young mother has been very candid about her personal life.

During the raunchy episode, the MTV star admitted that, despite knowing her own phone number, she doesn’t feel like it’s anyone else’s business.

“Let’s talk about body count,” she explained further.

I can count on one hand how many people I’ve met.

“However, I simply don’t care.”

“I just don’t think it’s anyone’s business,” she says.

Toni, Kailyn’s friend, appeared in the episode as Vee Rivera’s co-host.

“I don’t give a damn.”

Toni replied, “Mine is a little high for a lady.”

Chris Lopez, Kailyn’s ex, has also been open about his sex life with his social media followers.

Chris discussed the topic on his podcast, PTSD Pressure Talks With Single Dads, in an X-rated conversation.

“Months? Without it [sex]?” he exclaimed.

Chris admitted that if he and his partner didn’t have sex for months, he would cheat on them.

“I’m either going to leave or cheat,” he said.

“As a partner, if you’re deferring sex for…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https