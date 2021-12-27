After claiming that producers snubbed him, Teen Mom star Devoin Austin tells MTV ‘f**k you’ and demands that they’send me my damn check.’

DEVOIN Austin is fed up with MTV’s lack of attention and has taken to the internet to vent his frustrations.

When a Teen Mom fan site failed to tag him in a photo promoting the upcoming Teen Mom Family Reunion special, the reality star was apparently enraged.

The issue is that Devoin appears to have been unaware that the Instagram page is not officially affiliated with the network or the show, as it lacks the all-important blue “verified” checkmark.

That didn’t stop the 29-year-old from slamming MTV on Instagram and threatening to leak secrets.

He began his series of posts by taking a screenshot of the fansite’s photo and writing over it, “If I’m not mistaken, it’s another MF in this photo,” he wrote, adding the official Teen Mom show page: @teenmom.

“You’re gonna have to stop teasing me before I air s**t tf out.”

His next story included another photo from the fan site, in which he appeared to become even angrier.

“Ever since I started working for the c**n a** network, they have never tagged me in anything and have never given me any credit.”

“I spent two weeks recording for this series in a f**k ahhh hotel, and they don’t even follow me (or) tag me.”

“F**k you all and send me my damn checks as soon as this nonsense is over.”

“Let’s get this over with.”

Devoin attempted to calm down and explain himself after a story scrolled through everyone the fan site does follow.

“Yeah, I know,” he wrote, “it’s just the gram and s**t.”

“However, what if people who don’t know me but are familiar with Teen Mom want to track me down?”

“The franchise makes every effort to ensure that this does not happen.

And I believe that is a serious flaw.

“I’ve invested far too much of my life in this s**t to be treated this way.”

Fans flocked to the Teen Mom Instagram page to show their support for the star.

“Give that man his credit!! He is an amazing father and an amazing person inside and out!! Do better teen mom!” wrote one commenter.

“Stop messing with @devoinaustin @mtv,” another added.

“Get it together or lose (sic) our views,” wrote a third.

This perceived slight brings Devoin’s year to a close, which he has already described as the worst of his life.

Only a few months ago, the father admitted to having a “severe gambling problem” and asked for advice from his followers on how to get help.

Devoin got serious with his fans once again on his Instagram Story, this time opening up about how he’s been feeling lately.

As the month of December draws to a close, he sent out a tweet that read:…

