After claims that she ‘flaunts wealth,’ Kourtney Kardashian flaunts a $10,000 Louis Vuitton Valentine’s Day gift from Kris Jenner.

In a new photo, KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off a wildly expensive hot pink Louis Vuitton bag that was given to her by her mother, Kris Jenner.

Following claims that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was “flaunting her wealth,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum received a Valentine’s Day gift.

Kourtney, 42, turned V-Day into LV-Day on Monday by flaunting her extravagant new gift.

The reality star captioned an Instagram Story of her new designer duffel with, “Thank you mommy.”

“From @virgilablow’s last runway collection,” she added, referring to the late designer and family friend who served as the fancy label’s artistic director.

The hot pink bag was embellished with the company’s signature lettered print, a pink ribbon, and a heart-shaped card.

It said, “For Kourtney… I love you, mommy.”

Mom Kris, 66,’s sweet sentiment came at a high price, as the bag is valued at (dollar)10,000.

Kourtney had previously been chastised for “flaunting” her wealth.

She and her fiancé Travis Barker had a fantastic weekend, celebrating Valentine’s Day early with an at-home bash complete with oversized Mickey Mouse statues and her youngest son Reign, dressed in a tuxedo.

She shared a photo dump on Instagram last week, captioning it, “A really good week.”

It included a photograph of her teeth covered in diamonds and jewels.

A vintage Nintendo game system and her daughter, Penelope, lounging in her luxurious king-sized bedroom with a (dollar)1.5K Hermes blanket were also featured in the random photos.

“Tell me you didn’t ruin your teeth,” one user expressed his displeasure.

“You never post Mason anymore? Where is he?” said one fan, referring to Kourtney’s oldest son with ex-baby daddy Scott Disick, Mason, who is rarely seen maturing.

Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign are Kourtney’s children with Scott.

When Penelope turned nine, she was given her own pink, custom drum set, which one user commented on in an earlier post:

“Nanny-raised robot kids 90% of the time.”

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter Chicago and niece Stormi wrapped in a (dollar)640 Louis Vuitton towel, indicating that the other Kardashian siblings have been spoiling their children as well.

Khloe, 37, has also come under fire for allegedly selling her daughter True’s old clothes for exorbitant prices.

On their official family resale website, Mickey Mouse kids t-shirts were listed for (dollar)75, a kid’s pair of used pink Gucci velcro tennis shoes was listed for (dollar)250, and a children’s pair of Fendi jeans was listed for (dollar)495.

Fans speculated that Kourtney was pregnant with Travis’ baby because of her extravagant lifestyle.

