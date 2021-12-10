After clapping back at trolls, Kourtney Kardashian appears unrecognizable in new sexy selfies, with her tiny nose and plump pout.

In new sexy selfies after clapping back at trolls, Kourtney Kardashian appears unrecognizable, with a tiny nose and plump pout.

KOURTNEY Kardashian appears unrecognizable in her latest batch of sexy selfies, displaying her tiny nose and plumed pout in response to trolls who claimed she had plastic surgery.

The 42-year-old former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of photos taken in the car on Instagram.

They were posted on her Instagram Story.

In the pictures, Kourtney is wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and no caption.

The posts follow the Poosh founder’s retaliation against an online troll who claimed she’d had “a lot” of plastic surgery.

Kourtney posted a throwback photo of herself with her sisters, Kim and Khloe, on Instagram.

The trio posed on a beach in bikinis in the photo.

With one leg propped up and a hand on her hip, Kourtney stood.

“Only one who really didn’t change was Kourtney,” a fan commented on the sexy snap, to which a troll responded, “Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changing them.”

“Just to start, Botox, nose job, butt shot or BBL.”

“No better compliment than a too good to be true kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt life, um thanks,” Kourtney replied.

“And you weren’t even halfway there.”

In the past, Kourtney has been candid about her cosmetic surgery.

She admitted to getting breast implants when she was 21 years old.

However, Kourtney, who is engaged to Travis Barker, expressed regret for the surgery and said she was considering having them removed.

“I had my boobs done, but I wouldn’t do it again if I had the chance.”

“I used to be so cute,” she told Showbiz Spy in 2011.

“I’ve realized I was made to look a certain way, and I’m thinking about taking them off.”

However, speculation about Kourtney and her sisters’ plastic surgery has plagued them in the past.

Khloe has been the subject of numerous rumors over the years about her “changing face.”

She admitted to having a nose job and Botox in June.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ I’ve only had one nose job!” Khloe said during the KUWTK reunion.

“Everyone gets so worked up about it, like, why don’t I just talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person to ever ask me about my nose in an interview!”

“I’ve done injections, sure.”

Botox isn’t exactly what it sounds like.

Botox has made me extremely ill.”

Years of speculation have also surrounded Kim.

She finally admitted that she had some work on her buttocks…

