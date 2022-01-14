After Clint Arlis’ death, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays tribute to him on Instagram.

After Clint Arlis’ death, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays tribute to him.

Kaitlyn Bristowe took to social media shortly after learning of Clint Arlis’ death to pay tribute to the former Bachelorette contestant, who appeared on her season of the reality show in 2015.

Clint Arlis’ family is in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s thoughts and prayers following his untimely death.

The former Bachelorette contestant, who appeared on Kaitlyn’s season of the reality show in 2015, died earlier this week at the age of 34.

Clint’s sister Taylor confirmed his death the next day on her Facebook page, “It is with great sadness to inform you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th.”

“Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to come to terms with this devastating loss.

The service will be described in more detail later.

“Thank you very much.”

Kaitlyn used social media to pay tribute to Clint after hearing the news of his death.

“I didn’t think I’d be doing an Instagram Story tonight,” she said in a video message posted early Friday, Jan.

14th.

“I’m going to say tragically, Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, has tragically passed.”

I’m 34.

I’m not sure what occurred or how it occurred.”

Clint, who coined the phrase “villains gotta vill” with pal JJ Lane, was eliminated during the third week of Kaitlyn’s season after fellow contestants claimed he wasn’t there for the right reasons.

“Even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person from his time on the show to today,” Kaitlyn said in an Instagram Story video.

Clint was extremely well-liked by his peers, students, coaches, teachers, friends, and family.”

Clint’s death was dubbed a “tragedy” by Kaitlyn, who also reminded her fans that she doesn’t know “much” about the circumstances surrounding his death.

“And it has nothing to do with me,” she added.

“This Instagram Story is literally just to say sorry to anyone who knows him and might follow me.”

It’s a huge loss, and I’m honestly speechless at the news.”

After that, Kaitlyn asked her fans to let her know if there was “anything” she could do.

“And during this time, let’s just say a prayer or be there for Clint’s family,” she concluded.

“I’m just…,” she exclaims.

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Kaitlyn Bristowe Pays Tribute to The Bachelorette’s Clint Arlis After His Death