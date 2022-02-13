After closing down The Mall to film video, Harry Styles rolls around in bed outside Buckingham Palace.

On Saturday, HARRY STYLES closed down The Mall in central London to film a risque new music video.

In the style of Beatles star John Lennon, the ex-One Direction star writhed around on a bed on wheels flanked by glam musicians in retro pyjamas.

As cars surrounded the blanket-covered kingsize bed, the singer, 28, was dressed in bright PJs and crooned to the camera.

“There was a lot of security around him trying to move people away, and the road was closed,” a bystander said.

“They closed the mall so he could film on a big bed surrounded by hippie women.”

“Harry was dressed retro, and it reminded me of John Lennon’s famous bed scene with Yoko Ono.”

“He was fully immersed in the moment, unaffected by the presence of others.”

It was bitterly cold, but at least he had his bed covers to keep him warm.”

Harry has previously expressed his admiration for The Beatles from the 1960s and gushed about being mentored by Paul McCartney, 79.

“Talking to him is so fulfilling for so many reasons,” he said.

“Obviously, he is one of the greatest songwriters of all time and has experienced everything you can imagine.

“He is a music lover who has never failed to gain something from recording albums and writing songs.”

It really inspires me.”

It comes after we reported earlier this month that the crooner, who is dating 37-year-old American actress Olivia Wilde, had begun filming the first single from his third album.

The couple has been spotted all over London, including at a low-key birthday dinner for Harry, who turned 28 on Tuesday, at St John’s Bread and Wine near Spitalfields Market and checking out nude artwork at the Royal Academy of Arts’ Francis Bacon: Man and Beast exhibition.

Harry’s next album, three years after Fine Line, was set to be released in September, according to The Sun.