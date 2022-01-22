After co-star Lisa Rinna is accused of ‘blackfishing’ in a new Instagram photo, Erika Jayne of RHOBH changes her caption.

After co-star Lisa Rinna is accused of ‘blackfishing’ in a new Instagram photo, RHOBH’s Erika Jayne changes her caption.

After the Pretty Mess singer shared a photo of her makeup mogul costar with a much darker skin tone, fans of the REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills ripped into Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna.

Neither star is unafraid of causing a stir.

Erika, 52, was caught by eagle-eyed fans changing the caption to her photo as the controversy erupted.

“Donna and Jerry,” she captioned the photo at first.

After people started commenting on Lisa’s skin, Erika changed it to “Cher and Jerry.”

“If that’s Donna Summers, Rinna better be putting on the blackface!” wrote one commenter.

“Lisa Rinna is still a problem (hashtag)blackfishing,” wrote another.

“It’s giving blackface,” a third Instagram user added.

“Be careful with that dark makeup,” another person cautioned.

While there were some detractors in the comments section, there were also some supporters.

Erika’s photo was allegedly tainted by the filter she used on it, according to some fans.

“She got an orange spray tan for all that money,” one commenter wrote.

“Erika put an orangedark filter over Rinna,” another person suggested.

If you look at Lisa’s Instagram stories, you’ll notice that she posts a photo of herself without the weird filter and with her natural skin.

I’m fed up with these women’s poor photoshop decisions.

Such a waste of time!!”

Lisa shared a photo of herself wearing the same outfit, and her skin tone appeared to be the same.

“We call her Cher,” she wrote in the caption.

The pictures appeared to be from a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills get-together to celebrate Lisa’s Rinna Beauty Larger Than Life collection launch.

Neither Lisa nor Erika have commented on the situation.

Lisa isn’t the first member of her family to be involved in a race-related incident.

Blackfishing was also accused of Amelia Hamlin.

She retaliated against social media users who accused her of pretending to be a different race online in early 2021.

The drama started when she posted an Instagram photo that appeared to be much darker than usual.

Her long brown hair was slicked back in a long, braided ponytail in the photo, and she wore a brown top with cutouts.

Hoop earrings and chain link jewelry completed her ensemble.

“Whiplash got me like…” Amelia captioned the photo.

In an Instagram Story post, she responded to critics.

“I’m receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo,” Amelia wrote at the time.

“I’ve been accused of ‘black fishing,’ so thank you all for enlightening me on the subject.”

“I recently went on a sun vacation, and because of my Italian ancestry, I tan easily.”

“There is no self-tanner involved,” Lisa’s daughter added.

Or with the intention of…

