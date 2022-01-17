After collapsing at home in France, punk icon Hazel O’Connor was rushed to the hospital and placed in a coma with a ‘bleed on the brain.’

Hazel O’Connor, a PUNK icon, was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at her home in southwest France.

According to her brother Neil, the 80s actress was placed in a coma after suffering “brain bleeding.”

The singer, who was discovered on January 9 at her home, was taken to the hospital and placed in an induced coma after doctors discovered she had suffered brain bleeding.

“This is an important announcement about my darling sister, singer, songwriter, and actor, Hazel O’Connor,” Neil wrote on social media.

“Hazel was discovered at her home in SW France on Sunday, 9012022, and was discovered to have suffered a serious medical event.

“She was taken to her local hospital, where it was determined that she had a brain bleed and that she needed to be transferred to a larger hospital so her condition could be better monitored.

“On Sunday, things were on a knife’s edge, and the next 24 hours would determine the course of her recovery.”

“She was placed in an induced coma for about 24 hours and was awakened Monday evening, showing significant progress. Her recovery will take some time, but she is tough and responding to stimuli and treatment.”

“She’s getting the best care possible, and I’m grateful to the French medical team for taking such good care of her.”

“A special thanks and appreciation goes out to Pete and Tony, who were quick to respond and have served as my liaison throughout this ordeal, keeping me informed about Hazel’s condition on a daily basis.

Thank you very much, gentlemen.

“Please know that all positive thoughts, vibes, and intentions are greatly appreciated.

“Both of us will have to be patient with her.”

I’ve already noticed that she’s resuming her usual tenacity.

“Tour dates and shows will be announced separately by Hazel’s management.

“Thank you for reading and for your support of my dear sister.”

Fans rushed to show their support and well wishes, with one writing, “Sending every good wish.”

“Sending lots of healing energy to Hazel Neil,” another wrote.

I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time, and I hope she pulls through and recovers quickly.

I’m thinking of you and your loved ones.

I know she’ll be able to do it.

“X”

And then there was this: ”

I’m sending good thoughts to Hazel.

Her Facebook videos kept me entertained during lockdown, she’s a wonderful lady. Best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

