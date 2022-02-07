After congratulating sister Kylie Jenner on her baby boy, Kim Kardashian has been trolled by cruel Kanye West fans.

After congratulating sister Kylie Jenner on her new baby boy, Kim Kardashian was trolled by cruel Kanye West fans.

After congratulating her sister Kylie Jenner on the birth of her baby boy, KIM Kardashian was bombarded with cruel Kanye West fans.

Kylie, 24, shared a photo of her baby boy with all of her Instagram followers.

Her second child arrived on February 2nd, 2022.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her little one’s adorable hand to her fans.

Stormi, Kylie’s four-year-old daughter, is also seen in the photo, holding her brother’s wrist.

With a blue heart emoji, the E! star appears to have confirmed she gave birth to a boy.

Travis Scott, 30, and Kylie Jenner have two children together.

Kim, 41, gushed over her sibling’s baby boy in the comments section.

A blue heart and baby face emoji were added by the mother of four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Kanye fans mocked the KUWTK star’s response because of their ongoing public feud.

“You can comment, but you can’t even get a text back,” one troll said.

“Something’s not quite right here.”

“Let Ye See His Kids,” another troll wrote.

“Answer Kanye,” a third troll suggested.

“Free him from the Klu Kardashian Klan,” a fourth person added.

“You don’t belong here!” exclaimed a snide critic.

During their tumultuous relationship, the 44-year-old rapper accused his ex of “putting out a hit on her,” claiming he was “putting out a hit on her.”

On Instagram, the Donda rapper claimed he was being “accused of being on drugs.”

“I’m going to play with my son, and I’m bringing my Akira graphic novels with me.”

And I’ve been charged with theft.”

“These ideas have the potential to put someone in jail,” Ye raged.

They play games with Black men’s lives, whether it’s getting them out of jail or locking them up.”

Kim’s parenting decisions had previously enraged the Flashing Lights singer, who had allowed their eight-year-old daughter North to use TikTok.

Kim fought back with a statement in response to Kanye’s TikTok comments.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the reality star wrote.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children,” she continued, “and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is only adding to our pain.”

According to Hollywoodlife, Kim is considering “legal action” against the father of her four children.

A.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.