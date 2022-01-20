After controversial Facebook posts surfaced, ‘RHOSLC’ star Jennie Nguyen breaks her silence and apologizes.

After a series of controversial Facebook posts surfaced, ‘RHOSLC’ star Jennie Nguyen breaks her silence and apologizes.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jennie Nguyen is under fire for controversial posts on her Facebook page.

The posts from 2020 surfaced and quickly went viral, with fans calling for her to be fired from the Bravo reality show right away.

The housewife has broken her silence and apologized for the posts after receiving backlash on social media.

Nguyen is a first-season housewife on RHOSLC who has found herself in the middle of a firestorm after offensive Facebook posts surfaced.

On social media, the Bravo star shared memes criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement’s anti-police brutality protests.

She even discussed George Floyd’s incident conspiracy theories.

Nguyen became a trending topic on Twitter and took to Instagram hours later to apologize and apologize for the heinous posts.

Instagram said, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today.”

“I thought I was speaking out against violence at the time, but I’ve since realized how offensive and hurtful my words were.

It’s why I deleted that account over a year ago and why I’m still trying to learn about different points of view.

I’m sorry for the hurt caused by those posts.”

Bravo has not issued a statement in response to the posts, and Nguyen has disabled comments on the Instagram post since it was first published.

As of this writing, none of her co-stars had commented on the matter.

Jennie Nguyen (@jennienguyenluv) shared this.

Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence After Mary M. Cosby’s Reunion Snub on ‘RHOSLC’

It wasn’t long after Nguyen apologized for her actions before fans retaliated against the RHOSLC star.

Many of the comments were critical of Nguyen, with fans refusing to accept her apology and chastising her for her Facebook posts.

“Naaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

“I’m sure you never expected us to see it,” one viewer responded.

“You were making a joke about BLM protestors being mowed down.”

Conspiracy theories about George Floyd are being peddled.

A follower added, “Apology not accepted, girl.”

“That’s why they always say to be careful what you post online because it’s there forever,” said another Instagram user.

“And yes, hatred is a virus; unfortunately, there is no cure for the disease…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.