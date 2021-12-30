Virginia Giuffre claims the jury gave her “justice” after convicting Ghislaine Maxwell.

The late financier’s girlfriend, 29, was found guilty of assisting Epstein in sexually abusing teenage girls and federal sex trafficking charges.

Giuffre, 38, did not testify during Maxwell’s trial, which was focused on acts against four other people, but she later expressed her disappointment with the verdict on Twitter.

“My soul ached for justice for years, and today the jury gave it to me.”

She tweeted, “This is a day I’ll never forget.”

“Having witnessed firsthand the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse, my heart breaks for the many other young women who have been victimized by her and whose lives she has ruined.”

“I hope today is not the end, but rather a new step in the process of justice being served,” Giuffre concluded.

Maxwell wasn’t the only person who took action.

Others must also be held responsible.

“I’m confident they will be.”

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell, 60, was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for convicted sex offender Epstein.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting his own sex abuse trial, was a convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting his own sex abuse trial.

Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison for five of her six guilty counts, including one for sex trafficking.

Her legal team has promised to take her case to court.

Epstein allegedly trafficked Giuffre as a minor, and the two reached an agreement in 2009 that will be made public next week.

The document is expected to have an impact on her civil sex abuse lawsuit, which she filed in August against Epstein’s former friend, Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom.

She claims that Queen Elizabeth II’s 61-year-old son forced her to have sex when she was under the age of 18.

“While working at the Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, Maxwell recruited [Giuffre] into Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation, and [Giuffre] became a victim of sex trafficking and repeated sexual abuse,” according to Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Andrew.

“[Giuffre] was forced to have sex with… in addition to being abused by Epstein himself,” she writes in her complaint.

